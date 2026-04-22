As more new patches of caulerpa are discovered, environmental advocates have expressed their frustration and disappointment with the lack of immediate action and unclear strategy to stop the spread of the marine pest species.

Six new patches of the invasive seaweed were discovered off the outer reef between Palm Beach and Enclosure Bay at a depth ranging from 4.9 to 17.7 metres in March.

The sightings, made recently by the Waiheke Marine Project in the course of its routine surveillance, follow the discovery of eight sparse patches of the exotic species off the bay in February.

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