The annual Man O’ War charity lunch saw $272,000 raised for the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust on Sunday, but the event was not without its drama.

Organisers have been left scratching their heads after one of the day’s most anticipated moments – where a guest discovers a $13,000 one-carat diamond in their champagne – went undeclared.

“It’s still a mystery at this point,” says event coordinator Warwick Grey. “We are still trying to hunt down the owner of the winning diamond,”

“It’s frankly a bit embarrassing because something like this hasn’t happened for the 15 years we’ve held this event.”

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