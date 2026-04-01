Things got hot, hot, hot last Sunday at the seventh Waiheke Homemade Chilli Sauce Festival at Wild Estate. With 65 entries and 307 people voting, the event was a huge success and the largest festival to date.

The range of entries was so varied and of such a high standard that voters had trouble deciding which ones they were going to give their vote to. The room was buzzing, and there were plenty of hot faces, and even a few tears after sampling the hotter entries.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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