As fuel costs skyrocket, two of Waiheke’s ferry companies are cutting back on sailings.

Sealink announced ‘short term adjustments’ to its timetable, and Fullers has made an early move to its off-peak timetable to cope with rising fuel costs as the ongoing US-Israel war with Iran disrupts international oil supplies.

Sealink spokesperson Ben Rogers says the price of diesel more than doubled over March. He says they held off making changes as long as possible and are working to absorb the cost increases and mitigate the impact on customers. “We acknowledge our role as a critical lifeline service for Waiheke and Great Barrier Island communities, providing essential access to food, fuel, freight and passengers across the Hauraki Gulf.”

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