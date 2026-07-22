A vibrant, fiery red dress has earnt Waiheke High School graduate and aspiring fashion designer Astyn Fernandes a spot in the final Resene Colour of Fashion collection.

The Colour of Fashion has been a 13-year partnership and annual design competition between Resene and Whitecliffe College for final-year fashion diploma students. Finalists’ designs are featured in a graduate showcase collection and often presented on the runway at New Zealand Fashion Week. The aim is to give students experience working to real-world industry demands, to professional standards with professional models.

Read the full story in Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender out now!