An eclectic mix of sustainable costumes adorned the hall at Te Huruhi as Junk to Funk 2026 registered another massive success.

Coordinator Denisa Kolouchova says this year’s entries were truly next level.

“More than ever, I felt the love, connection, and sense of community that make this event so special.”

This year’s theme focused on the global issue of fast fashion and registered entries in four categories: natural fibres, paper, fabricated and plastic and metal.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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