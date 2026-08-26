With just days to go, Junk to Funk is gearing up to bring another colourful celebration of creativity, sustainability and community to the Te Huruhi School hall stage this Saturday 29 August.

Coordinator Denisa Kolouchova says the creativity of entrants continues to raise the bar each year, with this year’s event shaping up to be no exception.

“While the last few weeks are always the busiest and most challenging, they are also the most exciting and enjoyable,” she says.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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