One of Waiheke’s largest employers, Tantalus Estate, has been withdrawn from sale, with its owners re-committing to long-term ownership.

The 8.3-hectare winery, which currently employs 85 full and part-time staff, was being marketed for sale between $30 and $40 million, but offers fell short.

Majority stakeholder Bruce Aitken has developed the site over the past decade with wife Donna, son Campbell and Campbell’s wife Carrie. • Liza Hamilton

