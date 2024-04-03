2024’s sell-out Waiheke Jazz Festival has once again been hailed a roaring success, with an Easter weekend of sunshine and high notes across the motu.

Festival organiser and Nairobi Trio frontman John Quigley says 2400 tickets were sold over the long weekend event, with 115 musicians and crew members coming over for the shows.

“The acts were fantastic and so was the weather,” John told Gulf News. “The whole thing went really well with great support from the local community.” • Liza Hamilton

