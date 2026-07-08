Council costings to replace aging sewerage infrastructure for the public toilet at Kennedy Point are under scrutiny after Auckland Council officials say their estimate for an upgrade to the Kennedy Point toilet block to make its wastewater system compliant would cost around $400,000 and are therefore recommending the facility be closed.

The recommendation was announced by Auckland Council specialist Aoibhe Charlott Kennedy of Healthy Waters during a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop.

Kennedy told the board the aging toilet block was still breaching its discharge consent and the facility had exceeded its wastewater discharge volume limits 840 times since 2024.

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