A recent seafloor survey has revealed a vibrant and complex underwater world, with even more biodiversity than expected within the area of the proposed Hākaimangō-Matiatia (Northwest Waiheke) Marine Reserve.

The two-year survey, carried out for the Friends of the Hauraki Gulf by marine advocate Shaun Lee, involved dropping a camera down to the seafloor at 174 different locations to map soft-sediment habitats.

Shaun says the survey actually began as personal curiosity.

“I was diving in the area and bumped into the most beautiful kuhakuha (large dog cockle) beds I’ve ever seen. It was big, and I wanted to see just how big it was.”

