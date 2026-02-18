Finding better solutions to process food scraps locally was raised during a recent Waiheke Local Board workshop.

Board chair Kylee Matthews says the conversation about food scraps goes back to a climate hui held at Piritahi Marae in December 2022. “Out of that came the need for more food resilience on the island.”

Auckland Council’s waste planning manager, Ben Barton, told the local board one of the options the board could investigate is through the island’s recovery park, which already has a hot composting machine.

