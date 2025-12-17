While we’ve all been basking in this year’s balmy ocean temperatures, warming waters around Waiheke and wider Hauraki Gulf are also a cause for concern, says one of Aotearoa’s leading science agencies, Earth Sciences New Zealand.

Gulf sea surface temperatures reached 20 degrees Celsius in November,

2 degrees higher than is usual for that time of year, and ocean modeller Dr Erik Behrens says the waters around the motu, the gulf, and the wider North Island have continued warming above ‘climatological values’ since early spring.

