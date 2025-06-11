The Hauraki Gulf Forum is investigating how to better identify the sources of microplastic pollution after millions of white plastic pellets washed up on Waiheke’s shores.

Over the past week community volunteers have been cleaning up these ‘nurdles,’ which measure less than 5mm across, from the island’s northern beaches. Nurdles are the pre-production plastic beads that are the raw material melted down by plastic manufacturers to make products like water tanks, milk bottles, stormwater pipes and road cones.

• Paul Mitchell

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025