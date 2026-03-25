A Rocky Bay home burned down on Saturday, as a thick plume of black smoke rose above the street and embers rained down on neighbouring properties.

The Waiheke Volunteer Fire Brigade was called to the Glen Brook Road property after Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls about the smoke and fire at around 3.30pm.

Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Kilkelly says as three fire trucks raced to the blaze, he fetched the water tanker, and when the first crew arrived at the house it was already engulfed in flames. They used 40,000 litres of water working on the blaze, and had the fire under control in around half-an-hour but unfortunately the house was a lost cause.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025