As last weekend waned, ultramarathon swimmer and ocean advocate Jono Ridler amped up his message to decision makers in Wellington to end bottom trawling.

With less than 200 kilometres to go in his world-record breaking 1350 kilometre Swim4TheOcean, Jono is on his final push towards the capital – and to gaining 50,000 signatures on the petition he will take to parliament.

Wearing only togs, goggles and a swim cap, Jono first entered the water at North Cape on 5 January and has since logged more than 400 hours of unassisted stage swimming.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

To sign Jono’s petition to ban bottom trawling which only take a few seconds to fill in go to https://liveocean.org/swim4theocean/

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025