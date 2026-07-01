Contractors are in the midst of “specialised work” on the slip near Little Oneroa. The works, which Auckland Transport contractors CLL began on Monday 29 June, will see Tawa Street closed and traffic management on Ocean View Road for roughly six weeks. According to a notice Downer sent to residents, drainage improvements are being made to help direct water from the existing cesspit on Tawa Street and improve drainage along the gabion slope. The work will take place between 7am and 7pm, Monday through Saturday. Tawa Street will remain closed until the work is done, with access provided for residents.

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