Current Poet Laureate Chris Tse (pronounced ‘teece’ and rhymes with ‘peace’) will be the guest for the Song and Poetry Thing on Thursday 31 July.

Labled the ‘pop idol’ of Aotearoa’s poetry scene, Chris was appointed New Zealand’s youngest ever Poet Laureate in 2022, the first of Chinese heritage. In 2024 the National Library extended the position from a two-year tenure to a three-year term. Chris’ time as poet laureate finishes in August this year.

• Katherine Kearsley

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025