Using ultraviolet light to eradicate invasive caulerpa around Waiheke shores has proven successful according to the latest trial findings.

Advanced Aquarium Technologies led the trials from early March to the first week of July.

Technologies director Craig Thorburn says following exposure to a UV-C (a type of ultraviolet light) on various sites at the Hauraki Gulf and Bay of Islands, the dense coverage of exotic caulerpa on the seafloor went down from 95 percent to six percent.

• Avneesh Vincent

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025