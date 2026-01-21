Waiheke streets are proving reliable sources of parking ticket revenue for Auckland Transport – Ocean View Road is Auckland Council’s fifth most ticketed street, racking up 3,311 tickets in the first 10 months of 2025.

The top 10 most ticketed streets list was part of a recent New Zealand Herald report, based on data from an Official Information Act request, revealing that Auckland Transport collected more than $32 million in parking fines in the first 10 months of 2025. This revenue came from 381,430 tickets issued between 1 January 2025 and 23 October 2025, putting AT on track to collect more last year than the $36m it collected from 640,155 tickets issued over all of 2024. Both years mark a big increase on the $23m take from 359,156 parking infringements of 2023.

