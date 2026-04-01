Waiheke Primary School’s longest-serving principal, Nick Shaw, is departing after seven years with the kura. He talks to Gulf News about his journey into an educational career, the challenges he faced, and what he will miss most.

Waiheke Primary School held a special celebration last Friday, honouring outgoing principal Nick Shaw, who is heading off to take the reins of Albany Primary School in Auckland.

Students wrote and acted out a play centred around Nick’s well-known love of Lego and performed a haka in recognition of his mahi and kaitiakitanga over the last seven years. Principals from Waiheke High School and Te Huruhi, along with Waiheke Primary staff and soon-to-be acting principal Olive Kerr, delivered emotional speeches praising Nick’s dedication and accomplishments.

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