It was a historic week for Ngāti Pāoa, with the passing of its Treaty Settlement Bill on 5 November marking the end of a decades long battle to seek compensation from the Crown.

Roughly 500 members of the Auckland and Hauraki iwi were there to witness Parliament’s third and final reading of the bill. Among them was Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust Board chair Herearoha Skipper who says it is a time for reflection and celebration as a multi-generational journey to settle the iwi’s Treaty of Waitangi grievances with the Crown draws to a conclusion. “Too many of our elders and whānau have passed in the time it has taken to reach today; therefore it is our duty to ensure that our next generation can confidently move forward.”

• Paul Mitchell

