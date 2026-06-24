Waiheke Theatre Company are busy rehearsing for their upcoming production of Calendar Girls which opens at Artworks Theatre on Wednesday 1 July.

The play, written by Tim Firth, is based on the extraordinary true story of a group of middle-aged Yorkshire women who produced their own nude calendar in April 1999.

Annie, whose husband John is diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and her best friend Chris, decide to raise money to buy a new sofa for the family waiting room at the Skipton General Hospital. Together they come up with the idea of creating a nude calendar featuring members of their local Women’s Institute, with strategically placed props so the ladies don’t reveal all.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

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