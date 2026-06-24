This year’s budget makes no real progress in reducing child poverty rates, say Waiheke Budgeting Services Trust and Child Poverty Action Group advocates. Budgeting services manager Toni Carey says her first impression of the budget was, “How sad for our children living in poverty.”

“I have heard this budget termed ‘tough love’, and I see it as toughest on our kids.

“We are not on target to reach our goal of reducing childhood poverty to 10 percent, it currently sits at 18 percent. That is an epic failure.”

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