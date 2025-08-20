MP for Auckland Central and Green Party co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick’s recent “naming” and ejection from Parliament’s debating chamber after she refused to apologise for her remarks made during her Gaza speech is “harsh” and “unusual”, say political pundits.

On 12 August, members of parliament (MPs) were called for an urgent debate to make a formal decision over whether to recognise the state of Palestine.

During her speech, Swarbrick, MP for Auckland Central, which includes Waiheke, called on the government to sanction Israel for its “war crimes”.

“If we find six of 68 government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history,” she said.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025