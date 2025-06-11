Waiheke Local Board chair Cath Handley is calling for volunteers to put their hands up and get involved with Auckland Emergency Management’s upcoming Waiheke Response Team.

The process has officially been started by Auckland Emergency Management to establish a dedicated island-based team who will be made up of trained local volunteers who can serve as emergency responders in times of severe weather, natural disasters and other emergencies. The initiative to enhance the island’s preparedness in times of emergency is being led by Auckland Emergency Management and supported by the local board.

• Sarah Gloyer

