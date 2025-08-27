The island now has its very own stoat detection team, with Te Korowai o Waiheke duo Tilde Sorensen and her sprightly springer spaniel Parker becoming fully certified by the Department of Conservation last week after a gruelling six hour test and “an uncountable number of hours of training”.

The dynamic pair are one of only four specialised stoat detection units across Aotearoa and Tilde says being based on Waiheke will be a game changer for aspirations to eradicate stoats on the motu.

• Sarah Gloyer

