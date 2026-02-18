Footpath upgrades on Sea View Road and the corner of Erua Road – to make the walk to Waiheke Primary School safer – are finally on their way after a long wait for concerned parents like Erua Road resident Hayley Pope.

Hayley first publicly raised pedestrian safety concerns for the roads in 2023, during the submissions period on the Waiheke Island Transport Design Guide. Her son Logan was born with Neurofibromatosis, a genetic condition which means he needs a wheelchair to get to school.

