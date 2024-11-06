Central government wants to streamline building consents by swapping out council inspections for builders self-certifying in certain circumstances.

Building and Construction Minister Chris Penk recently announced the government is working on a scheme to allow builders with a proven track record working on low-risk, simple and small-scale buildings to self-certify saying this would cut down the number of council inspections required in the consents process.

Penk says the process to build new houses is too slow to ease the housing crisis. Construction of a fully consented new home takes on average 569 days and 10 or more council inspections. The goal is to get things done more quickly, by requiring fewer in-person inspections, but without lowering standards, the minister says.

