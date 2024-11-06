The current funding squeeze at Auckland Transport could see Waiheke’s Bike Hub forced to reduce its service and operating hours, but it is unlikely to face full closure, Waiheke Local Board members were told at last week’s public workshop.

Cliff Wilton of Auckland Transport told Gulf News they still hope to provide funding to allow Waiheke’s Bike Hub to keep providing the “great service to the island”.

“We are currently covering the operational delivery costs associated with the Bike Hub being open for four days per week. This is approximately $78,000 annually. This includes materials, asset management, promotion, staff costs and overheads.”

• Silvia Massa

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2024