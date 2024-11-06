The much-loved Jassy Dean Trust Waiheke Garden Festival returns this weekend, and once again has a number of gardens of interest for artists and art lovers alike. The Garden Festival is always well supported on the motu, being the primary fundraiser for the Jassy Dean Trust, a charity that supports children and families facing health crises, accidents, illness, and disability on Waiheke Island.

Here’s a run down of where you will find all the arty goodness this Garden Festival. First up is Art Stop, where Belinda Fabris from Studio 309 is hosting a selection of ceramic, painting, sculpture and textile works.

The list of artists showing at Studio 309 are Belinda and Steve Fabris, Liz Harrop, Caro Becroft, Paul Rhind, Jan Birdling, Susie Olsen and Jackie Guthrie. There will also be fabulous handmade hats by local milliner Lynsey Champion available at this location. “We are open all weekend between 9am and 4pm, and everyone is welcome to come and buy knowing you are helping the sick children on the island,” says Belinda. Located at 309 Seaview Road.

• Emma Huges

