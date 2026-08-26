A plan for a one-stop health care facility providing a wide range of health services was proposed by Waiheke Health Trust during a Waiheke Local Board meeting on 12 August.

The trust’s Jen Glover told board members that to achieve the trust’s goal of developing a community health facility, it was necessary to relocate the Waiheke Health Trust’s existing services into modern and fit-for-purpose premises, create spaces for the co-location of existing island services and expand the range of services.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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