Le Tour de Tennis 2023 was another huge success story say key organisers Eric and Fiona Pilling, Monika Moy, Sarah Hazell and John Lindesay. “The weather gods were on our side, as was the spirit of this community event which is firmly focused on raising awareness and funds for the Waiheke Health Trust,” says Eric.

The tournament had 33 pairs from both offshore and from Waiheke’s growing tennis community. Each pair played at several private courts dotted around the island’s western end on Saturday morning and afternoon. • Sarah Gloyer

