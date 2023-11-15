Auckland Harbourmaster teams were at Pūtiki Bay with a crane barge last week, to remove seven boats that were tagged as abandoned wrecks a month ago. The Auckland Transport maritime organisation removed the first three boats on Thursday and Friday and expect the remaining four to be gone by the end of this week.

A team of eight arrived early on Thursday and included Harbourmaster team members, a salvage crew and three divers. Together they were able to hook up and pump out one boat that had been almost totally buried in the mud since Cyclone Gabrielle in February, with only the boat’s mast visible from shore. • Silvia Massa

