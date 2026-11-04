While local celebrity James, the juvenile New Zealand fur seal, appears to have now moved on from Waiheke Marina, the kororā colony who call the breakwater and foreshore home remain firmly ensconced. And their numbers seem to be growing.

Five consecutive breeding seasons of ecological monitoring have shown evidence that the construction and operation of the marina has not had a negative impact on the resident kororā population. Monitoring, led by senior ecologist Dr Leigh Bull of Blue Green Ecology Ltd, began in 2021 during the construction phase under the Kororā Construction Monitoring and Management Plan. This was a requirement of the marina’s resource consent.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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