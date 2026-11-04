This week’s survey from international polling company Ipsos found fuel costs have shot up the list of Kiwi voters’ biggest concerns. Petrol prices jumped up the list from fifth to third in Ispos’ October voter survey putting it just behind inflation and the cost of living.

Latest Stats NZ figures show petrol prices rose 6.4 percent from August to September, while the US-Iran conflict continues to drag on and put pressure on global fuel supplies. Diesel prices are up 7.8 percent.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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