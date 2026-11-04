Concerns were raised at a recent local board meeting by a former member who warned the proposed Auckland Transport plan for the Mātiatia Ferry Terminal could mean losing terminal seating and public pick-up spaces.

Former local board member Paul Walden addressed the current board during a community forum and urged them to “wrestle control” of the terminal from the transport authority.

He said he wanted to remind members that the infrastructure was entirely funded by residents through a unique wharf tax levy that is not paid by other Auckland region ferry users.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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