Jono Ridler’s message to urgently end bottom trawling in New Zealand rang out loud and clear on Saturday as his 90 day,1366 kilometre swim culminated in a historic moment on Wellington’s waterfront to the delight of a huge crowd. And even though his swim is over, Kiwis still have time to add their name to his call to action to end bottom trawling.

After first entering the water three months ago in North Cape, Jono spent more than 468 hours in the ocean in one of the toughest endurance feats in the world in a bid to underscore his message of healthier oceans and a goal of collecting 50,000 signatures for his petition to decision-makers in the capital. As he neared his destination, momentum for the call to action picked up; just over two weeks ago 32,000 people had signed and by the time this goes to print it will be well over 80,000.

Sign at www.liveocean.org

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