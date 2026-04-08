A powerful musical lineup set crowds dancing under the late summer sun at Waiheke’s Jazz and Blues Festival over the Easter weekend.

The annual festival was staged over three different island venues: Allpress Olive Groves, Goldie Estate and Batch Winery.

The Good Friday Groove at allpress Olive Groves saw dual headliners Mark Williams and Deva Mahal take to the stage as well as Big Tasty, WBB Big Band and, to finish the afternoon, the Narcs who were joined on stage by When the Cat’s Away’s Kim Willoughby. They had the crowd up and dancing up a storm at the venue where champagne and oysters and pizzas made in the allpress pizza oven were a huge hit.

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