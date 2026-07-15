The Hauraki Gulf’s marine environment remains under increasingly intense pressure, despite major wins such as the Hauraki Gulf Tīkapa Moana Marine Protection Act 2025 coming into effect last October.

The Hauraki Gulf Forum recently released its eighth State of Our Gulf report in 25 years, while calling for a “more courageous” response from central and regional government to match the dedicated efforts of community and mana whenua groups which are being overwhelmed by the state of the decline.

Each report is structured in three parts. Hauraki Gulf tangata whenua co-chair Nicola Rata-MacDonald says the first section, Mountains to the Sea, shows around four to five millimetres of sediment is accumulating at monitored sites across the gulf, adding stress to an already stressed environment, and last year the Firth of Thames was officially declared a “degraded waterway.”

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© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025