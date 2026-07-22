Avoid, record and report. These are the steps Waihekeans are being advised to follow if they encounter a sick or dead bird after two wild birds tested positive for H5 bird flu in Aotearoa last week.

On Tuesday, Ministry for Primary Industries chief veterinary officer Dr Mary van Andel says no further cases of bird flu have been reported since the disease was detected in a brown skua in Wellington and a native kāhu in the Wairarapa region.

Read the full story in the Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender out now!