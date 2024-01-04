© Waiheke Gulf News… Out Now!!!

Those looking for a challenge after emerging from a two-week food and drink-infused haze can join Live Ocean Foundation’s Run4TheGulf team for the 2024 Round the Bays along Auckland’s waterfront on 3 March. This year, Live Ocean is the iconic 8.4km event’s official charity partner and will be represented by a dream team looking to muster as many people as possible to join them. Waiheke runners and walkers are invited with free group trainings starting 15 January. • Sarah Gloyer