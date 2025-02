A swim at the beach in warm weather is a simple pleasure many take for granted but for those with mobility issues, it can be out of reach.

For the first time in over a decade, Lailiann Lee got to enjoy a summer swim at Palm Beach last Friday thanks to a community-led initiative organised by caregiver Carlos Camacho. Carlos has raised funds and gathered volunteers to run an accessibility service at Palm Beach with a floating wheelchair and assistance.

