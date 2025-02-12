One of the island’s most historic and hard-fought battles makes a return this Saturday when the Waiheke Sports Club hosts the North vs South day on the Ostend Domain. “It will be an opportunity for people of all ages to come down and give netball or rugby league a go on the day, kind of a try-before-you-buy situation,” says Waiheke Rams coach Justin Moroney.

Starting this Saturday 15 February at 1.30pm, the club will be taking early registrations for both codes for the 2025 season but Justin says there is no obligation to sign up on the day. There will also be fun netball and junior rugby league games, starting with the youngest grades first.

