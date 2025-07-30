Dip For Peace on 10 August @ Oneroa Beach Waiheke Mums for Peace members Siân Sidgwick, Anna Lowe, Emily King, Natasha Alejandra, Mimi Busby, Tess King (with Lennox Monkman), Kerry Lim (with Raphaëlla Lim Gray) and Gina Ramsey are joined by Christy Ralphs, third from right stand in solidarity for the children suffering in Gaza. Photo Ted Baghurst.

Waiheke Mums for Peace group is asking the wider community to help raise funds for the children in Gaza who are in dire need of medical attention, food, support and hope. The group, which formed last year, is organising Dip for Peace, a community swim event on 10 August at Oneroa Beach – though organisers say swimming is optional.

People can bring their swimsuits and join for a dip in the moana, or just come along and share a hot drink and a stand of solidarity for humanity.

