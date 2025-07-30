Waiheke Mums for Peace group is asking the wider community to help raise funds for the children in Gaza who are in dire need of medical attention, food, support and hope. The group, which formed last year, is organising Dip for Peace, a community swim event on 10 August at Oneroa Beach – though organisers say swimming is optional.

People can bring their swimsuits and join for a dip in the moana, or just come along and share a hot drink and a stand of solidarity for humanity.

• Avneesh Vincent

