Ten thousand dollars was recently approved by the Waiheke Local Board towards trapping what some thought might be the island’s ‘last’ stoat.

“There’s at least three,” says Jenny Holmes, chief executive of Te Korowai o Waiheke, a pest eradication trust. “It could be as many as half a dozen. It’s not 50. But it’s not one either.”

• Jason Brown

Full story in this week’s Gulf News……. On sale now

© Waiheke Gulf News Ltd 2025