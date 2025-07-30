A packed public gallery applauded as Auckland Council’s Planning and Policy Committee voted to effectively ban helipads in residential areas of Hauraki Gulf Islands last Thursday 24 July.

Waitematā and Gulf Ward Councillor Mike Lee’s notice of motion to modify the Hauraki Gulf Islands District Plan to make such helipads a prohibited activity is a major win for community groups, environmentalists and the Waiheke and Aotea Great Barrier Local Boards – who have lobbied for stricter rules to curb the rapid proliferation of helipads for years.

• Paul Mitchell

