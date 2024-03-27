The proliferation of abandoned boats on island beaches and around the coast is still causing concern for residents and beachgoers.

Rocky Bay resident Megan Reelick says about four runabouts and trailers have now been illegally dumped on the grass verge at Kuakarau Bay in Ōmiha Rocky Bay.

“A while ago, there was one boat, and it was fine. Then another one turned up about eight months ago,” she says.

This was followed by two more, several of which are now overflowing with rubbish.

She says that the derelict boats mar the enjoyment of a day out at the bay.

“The bay is becoming a waste area and an unusable space because some of the boats are stuffed with rubbish and look quite rotten.” • Silvia Massa

