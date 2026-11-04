Written by Ngāpuhi playwright Geoffrey Clendon, Tāke Kurī: The Dog Tax Rebellion brings to life a pivotal chapter of New Zealand’s history. Set in Rawene, the play follows the 1898 Hokianga conflict, when a dispute over a Dog Tax escalated into an armed confrontation between a local hapu and government forces involving soldiers, police, politicians, naval ships, cannons and dogs.

Coming to Waiheke on Friday 20 and Saturday 21 November, Geoffrey says the play combines drama, comedy and history. “It is hopefully an engaging exploration of one episode in Aotearoa’s history and contribution to New Zealanders’ learning about colonisation and its effects.”

Full story in this week’s Gulf News & Waiheke Weekender……. Out now

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