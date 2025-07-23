If nothing puts a spring in your step like getting things ticked off the ‘to do’ list, then a free health ‘warrant of fitness’ could be a golden opportunity.

For the first time, the Breast Cancer Foundation, Breast Screen Auckland, Auckland Bowel Screening and Well Women and Family Trust have teamed up to run a health promotion day on Waiheke, on Thursday 31 July from 9am until 4.30pm outside Waiheke Living in Ostend.

• Merrie Hewetson

